WATERLOO — Ride your bike to the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza, to help celebrate National Bike Month.
Visit the Waterloo Bicycle Works booth at the market for a chance to win a prize, check out an electric bike, and learn more about biking in the Cedar Valley.
The market will feature flowers for the garden, asparagus and spring onions. Vendors accept a variety of payments, including cash, debit, credit, EBT and Double Up Food Bucks.
Farmers market open Saturday
WATERLOO — Fresh rhubarb will be available at the Kimball Ridge Family Market set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Free samples of rhubarb bread and rhubarb cake with recipes, along with complimentary coffee will be available. Music will be provided by Michael Murphy on guitar.
Other products for sale include asparagus, eggs, noodles, baked goods, homegrown popcorn, black walnuts, bedding plants, tomato and pepper starter plants and hanging baskets.
The market takes place every Saturday through October. Vendors accept credit, debit and EBT cards. For more information, call 478-8624.
You have free articles remaining.
Stop the Bleed classes offered
WATERLOO – MercyOne will offer free classes on National Stop the Bleed Day May 23.
The goal of Stop The Bleed is to save lives by training people how to stop traumatic bleeding. Attendees will become trained, to help in a bleeding emergency.
Classes will be offered at the following times and locations:
- Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 1 — 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
- Cedar Falls Medical Center, West Dining Room — 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon.
- Kimball Ridge Center, Room 1 — 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.
Uncontrolled bleeding is a major cause of preventable deaths. Approximately 40 percent of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma.
Register for a class at www.MercyOne.org/stopthebleed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.