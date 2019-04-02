CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Educational Opportunity Center will offer an “Earn to Learn” skilled trade educational workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Monica Bass, an advocate and educator for trade careers in Northeast and Central Iowa and founder of Skilled Trade Education Network, will speak. Bass will discuss what skilled trades are, why the demand is so great and how participants can pursue an education and career with no student loans.
The EOC program provides educational assistance to adults 19 years of age and older who have not already completed their HiSET and/or bachelor’s degree and who reside in Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Chickasaw or Tama counties.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call EOC at 273-4774.
Fundraiser set for Alive and Running
WATERLOO — Unity Presbyterian Church will host a Baskets of Blessings fundraiser April 13 to benefit Alive and Running and other church missions.
Doors open at 9 a.m.
The event will offer a variety of gift baskets for Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, a new baby, a night out, wine and cheese, bird watching and more.
Alive and Running addresses suicide awareness and prevention.
The church is at the corner of Hammond and Mitchell avenues. Food will be available on site.
