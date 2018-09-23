CEDAR FALLS -- The North Cedar Neighborhood Association, in conjunction with the city of Cedar Falls, the Trees Forever organization and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Trees for Kids Program) are conducting a canopy tree planting along Lone Tree Road.
The project is to take place on Tuesday. The 100-tree planting will stretch from Big Woods Road west to Center Street on the north right-of-way. The purpose is to beautify the stretch of roadway and help protect the street surface.
Kiwanis Club
meets Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge on Tuesday for a noon luncheon.
Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Brian MacLearn will install club officers and board for the next year. Also, Harold Youngblut will talk on the Deer Creek development southwest of Ridgeway Avenue and U.S. Highway 63.
Guests are welcome. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.
Red Cross sets blood drive
WATERLOO -- The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bertch Cabinet.
For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
