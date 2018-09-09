Subscribe for 33¢ / day
110516tsr-5k-10k-sullivan-brothers-race-02
Runners/walkers of all ages participate in the Sullivan Brothers 5k/10k races in 2016 in Waterloo.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO --  Registration is open for the 12th annual Sullivan Brothers Memorial 5K/10K races taking place at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 in downtown Waterloo.

The Five Sullivan Brothers of Waterloo were serving together aboard the light cruiser U.S.S. Juneau during World War II. The Juneau was engaged with Japanese warships in the battle for Guadalcanal. Ultimately, the Juneau was sunk after being hit with torpedoes fired by a pair of Japanese submarines and all five brothers perished with the ship.

Proceeds from the races will benefit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

Register at www.gmdistrict.org. Race packet pick-up will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 7 to 8:45 a.m. on race day at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

Peoples Clinic
open house set

WATERLOO -- The Peoples Community Health Clinic Dental Department has a new look to show off at an open house and ribbon cutting.

The community is welcome to attend from. 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 905 Franklin St.

Attendees can tour the space and enjoy refreshments. At 8:30 a.m., the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will conduct a ribbon cutting.

