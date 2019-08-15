{{featured_button_text}}
Justin Cates

WATERLOO – The community is invited to the Cedar Bend Humane Society Clear the Shelter adoption event on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

Adoption fees for the first 15 dogs adopted and the first 40 cats adopted, with an approved application, will be waived due to the support of event sponsors: JSA Development, MTS Motorcycle Towing Services, L.C.-Jeff and Dawn Riley, and Purr-sonal Care Cat Clinic.

Following the adoption of 15 dogs and 40 cats adoption fees will be $5 per cat and $90 per dog through Sunday.

Adoption applications, photos, and information about pets ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.

Waterloo school buildings closed

WATERLOO — All Waterloo Schools buildings and offices will be closed Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to noon due to district meetings.

The Education Service Center will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Offices will return to normal working hours Aug. 22.

Survey online for CF rec center

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center has released a public online survey, available through Aug. 27. The purpose of the survey is to get feedback from the community on future developments at the Recreation and Fitness Center.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFRECSURVEY and takes approximately five to seven minutes to complete.

