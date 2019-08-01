WATERLOO — Starting Friday, the city of Waterloo Waste Management Services Department will conduct sanitary sewer smoke testing to identify sources of storm water infiltration into the city sewers.
Areas to be tested are:
- San Marnan Drive north to Easton Avenue.
- Lynkaylee Drive east to West Ninth Street
A notice of the sanitary sewer smoke testing will be given to residents in the smoke testing area.
Detour set due to Irish Fest 5K
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza for Customer Appreciation Day.
Free popcorn and giveaways will be available while supplies last.
Because of the Irish Fest 5K, customers are encouraged to use lower Washington/Bluff Street to access the plaza from Washington and West Third streets.
For route maps and additional information, go to the Facebook page for the market.
You have free articles remaining.
Library opens late Saturday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., will open at noon Saturday.
It is due to downtown street closures for the Irish Fest ShamRock N Run 5K event.
Ireland official to attend festival
WATERLOO – The 2019 Iowa Irish Fest will welcome Brian O’Brien, consul general of Ireland to Chicago and the Midwest, as an honored guest.
A meet and greet with O’Brien will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the ground floor of the Black’s Building in downtown Waterloo. Refreshments will be provided.
O’Brien was appointed consul of Ireland to Chicago and the Midwest in December 2016. He is Ireland’s 22nd consul to the region since the office opened in 1933. He completed his law degree in Manchester, England, in 2001., and spent two years teaching in the Japanese high school system.
In 2004, O’Brien joined the HSBC bank’s graduate program and worked in London and Istanbul. He completed his degree in financial services while working at HSBC. He joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in 2006 and was a part of the team that help to establish a bilateral cooperation program that set up Ireland’s first Embassy to Malawi in East Africa (2007-2012). He also served in Ireland’s Embassy to New Delhi, India (2010-2012), which was also accredited to Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.