WATERLOO — Mike Finley will lead a free retirement readiness seminar from Wednesday through Oct. 24 in the Waterloo Public Library meeting room.
The seminar meets weekly from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Weekly topics include investment portfolios, investment withdrawal strategies, fixed income strategies, Social Security, Medicare, taxes and the emotional impact of retirement.
No registration is required, but space is limited to 100 attendees.
K-5 conferences set Thursday in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools will not be in session for kindergarten through fifth-grades in all elementaries Thursday.
Kindergarten through fifth-grades will have parent-led conferences. Pre-K and grades 6-12 will be in session as usual.
Library will be closed Monday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is closed Monday for Labor Day. The library will reopen regular hours Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Market offering free prizes
WATERLOO — People can start the Labor Day weekend at the Urban Farmers Market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.
Attendees can show their work ID to sign up for a chance to win a free prize at the information booth.
There will be live music by Perry Miller.
