WATERLOO — This month students in the Waterloo Community Schools will bite into locally grown apples thanks to the Great Apple Crunch event.
On Thursday at 2 p.m., Highland Elementary students will take a bite at the same time out of apples purchased from Timeless Prairie Orchard in Winthrop.
Six other Waterloo schools also will receive apples as part of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program.
The Great Apple Crunch is a partnership between Waterloo schools, UNI Local Food Program, FoodCorps with Black Hawk County Iowa State Extension & Outreach and Black Hawk County Public Health.
Market will be open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
People can drop off extra produce or canned goods for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Needed items are canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables.
Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the Maywood area from Osage to Independence Avenue, from Creston Road to Skyview.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the water is bacterially safe.
Trelka to speak at luncheon
CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo Police Chief and Black Hawk County Supervisor candidate Dan Trelka will speak at the Republican Women of Black Hawk County Oct. 5 luncheon.
The event begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 5826 University Ave. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 296-2363, no later than Tuesday.
RWBHC, founded in 1938, is a nonprofit grassroots organization, educating and empowering women for better government.
RWBHC does not endorse candidates but provides a forum for all Republican candidates and Republican elected officials.
