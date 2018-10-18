CEDAR FALLS — Iowa State House District 60 candidates, Rep. Walt Rogers and challenger Dave Williams, will hold a debate on Monday at the Cedar Falls Lions Club noon meeting.
The luncheon meeting is open to the general public and will take place on the south campus of the Western Home in the Windridge building, 5211 Hyacinth Drive.
For more information, call Rich Congdon at 249-1159.
Pumpkins focus of family market
WATERLOO — Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be featured during Pumpkin Extravaganza at the Kimball Ridge Family Market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the former Ridgeway Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Shoppers can enjoy free coffee and pumpkin bar samples prepared by vendors and also sign up to win a free trio of pumpkins.
Iowa Farmer’s Market Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons are still being accepted, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards.
Due Gala will be held Nov. 2
CEDAR FALLS — The UNI School of Music will present an evening of opera and orchestra performances with a dinner in between beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.
Due Gala will be a unique and engaging event, including an Opera Gala concert with scenes ranging from Mozart to Bernstein, a banquet dinner and an orchestra concert — all in one evening.
An opera scenes performance in the Great Hall will feature UNI students and faculty artists at 5:30 p.m., then travel to Davis Hall for a banquet dinner at 6:45 p.m., and conclude with a concert performance by the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra back in the Great Hall. A silent auction benefiting both the opera and orchestra programs also will be held, as well as an opportunity to meet and mingle with the evening’s performers and the program directors and conductors, Mitra Sadeghpour, opera director, and Rebecca Burkhardt, Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra conductor.
Admission to the performances and dinner will be ticketed. Guests are welcome to attend one, two or all three aspects of the evening, and discounts are available the more events you attend. To purchase tickets, call 273-4TIX or go to unitix.uni.edu and select “Buy Tickets” under the School of Music heading. For more information on this or other School of Music events, call 273-2028 or visit music.uni.edu.
Monarch expert to speak at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — Karen Oberhauser, director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum and a leading expert on monarch butterfly ecology, will visit the University of Northern Iowa for a public talk Wednesday.
Her talk, “Dwindling Numbers for an Iconic Insect: A Conservation Biologist Ponders Moving Beyond the Documentation of Declines,” will be at 7 p.m. in Sabin Hall, Room 002. The event is free and open to the public.
Oberhauser and her students have conducted research on several aspects of monarch butterfly ecology. In 1996, she and graduate student Michelle Prysby started a nationwide Citizen Science project called the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project, which continues to engage hundreds of volunteers throughout North America. Oberhauser has authored more than 90 papers on her research on monarchs, insect conservation and citizen science.
Oberhauser is one of several visiting speakers in 2018-2019 for the new Aldo Leopold Distinguished Lecture Series. For more information, including other speakers, go to leopold-lectures.uni.edu.
