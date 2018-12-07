CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Public Safety will donate the $2,809.39 they raised in October to the Beyond Pink TEAM. The Public Safety Department sold pink versions of their uniform patches to raise money for breast cancer awareness. The effort is part of the Pink Patch Project, a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and 360 public safety agencies across the nation.
Officers and firefighters bought and wore the patches on their regular uniforms in October, and sold the patches at community events. In addition, a police SUV was striped with pink and displayed the pink ribbons. The SUV was used daily by Cedar Falls officers on patrol.
Lego League event planned
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Extension & Outreach, 3420 University Ave., will host its first area competition and Expo for First Lego League Jr. teams Saturday.
This event will showcase the accomplishments of Cedar Valley FLL Jr. teams. The Expo begins at 1 p.m. for the first round of teams, with the second round beginning at 3 p.m.
The FLL Jr. Expo is open to the public. In addition to exhibits and displays by the FLL Jr. teams, there will be award ceremonies, STEM activities for youth and information about how to become involved in 4-H and FLL/FLL Jr. at the event.
Market to host Holiday Basket
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will host The Holiday Basket in the lobby of the Kimball Ridge Center Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The vendors from the summer market will be there with homemade candies, seasonal baked goods, farm fresh eggs, homemade egg noodles, crafts and meats.
