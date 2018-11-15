EVANSDALE — The Student Lighthouse Committee of Poyner Elementary School will collect donations of mittens, gloves and hats through Friday.
Donations will be placed on the Mitten Tree in the entryway at the school and donated to the Hospitality House in Waterloo.
Students hold food drive
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has received 66,172 meals of food and fund donations from students at eight Cedar Valley high schools as part of the 2018 Student Food Drive.
Over the last six weeks, students hosted fundraisers and brought in food to help support the nearly 46,000 Northeast Iowans who struggle with food insecurity.
An awards ceremony Nov. 12 honored Waterloo Christian High School, Hudson High School and Cedar Falls High for winning their divisions in donation totals. Other schools involved in the 2018 Student Food Drive include Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Valley Lutheran, Don Bosco in Gilbertville and Union High in La Porte City.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 6.7 million meals within our 16-county service area.
To participate in the 2019 Student Food Drive, contact Agness Kress at the Food Bank at 235-0507.
Schools closed for Thanksgiving
WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday through Nov. 23 in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Education Service Center will be open Wednesday, along with some school offices.
Students and staff will return to a normal schedule Nov. 26.
Wartburg opens Festival of Trees
WAVERLY — The Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees will brighten the halls of the Wartburg College Classroom Technology Center Nov. 28-Dec. 12.
The holiday display, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, combines the efforts of the college and the community with Christmas trees decorated by academic departments, offices and student organizations at Wartburg and community businesses and nonprofits.
SingleSpeed to screen film
WATERLOO — The Cedar Prairie Group-Sierra Club, in collaboration with SingleSpeed Brewing Co., will screen the documentary “What Lies Upstream” at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in the SingleSpeed taproom.
The film is made possible through a grant from National Sierra Club applied for by the Iowa Chapter Sierra Club.
The film presents the story of a massive chemical spill that left 300,000 people in West Virginia without drinking water. Sierra Club members, friends and the public are invited to stay for a discussion over light refreshments following the film.
Light festival set on UNI campus
CEDAR FALLS — Friends of the University of Northern Iowa Museum will host the Holiday Festival of Lights from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Marshall Center Schoolhouse on the UNI campus.
Participants can share stories about holiday traditions from around the world, eat treats, create decorations and frost cookies. All ages are welcome; crafts will be available for every level of experience.
The Holiday Festival of Lights is part of the Friends of UNI Museum Rural Schoolhouse Speaker Series. All Speaker Series events are open to the public, and there is no admission fee. Free parking on campus is also available for this event.
