{{featured_button_text}}
Pony Express

WATERLOO -- The Easter Seals Pony Express Ride will make its way through the Cedar Valley this week.

The ride, Friday and Saturday, will start in Decorah and travels south with stops in Calmar, West Union, Fayette, Oelwein, Independence, Evansdale, Waterloo and Hudson. It's a fundraiser for the Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in West Des Moines.

The ride has been held annually since 1968.

CF robotics team

takes on the world

CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls Robotics Team 525, the Swartdogs, has qualified for the FIRST World Championships in Detroit, April 24-27.

The team won the Chairman's Award, the highest award given at each regional event, at the Iowa Regional. The team also won the Northern Lights Regional in Duluth, Minn., and was a finalist at the Iowa Regional. Additionally, the team won the Autonomous Award at the Northern Lights Regional, and mentor Carmen McIntyre was recognized as an outstanding mentor with the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award.

The Swartdogs are one of only two teams in the world to have six mentors who have received the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award. The Swartdogs will be competing in Detroit with about 40 regional winning teams for the Championship Chairman's Award. Their robot will compete with 400 other robots in the 2019 Deep Space game. The team is working to raise funds to cover the travel expenses and registration fees. You can support the team in the following ways:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments