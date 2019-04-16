WATERLOO -- The Easter Seals Pony Express Ride will make its way through the Cedar Valley this week.
The ride, Friday and Saturday, will start in Decorah and travels south with stops in Calmar, West Union, Fayette, Oelwein, Independence, Evansdale, Waterloo and Hudson. It's a fundraiser for the Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in West Des Moines.
The ride has been held annually since 1968.
CF robotics team
takes on the world
CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls Robotics Team 525, the Swartdogs, has qualified for the FIRST World Championships in Detroit, April 24-27.
The team won the Chairman's Award, the highest award given at each regional event, at the Iowa Regional. The team also won the Northern Lights Regional in Duluth, Minn., and was a finalist at the Iowa Regional. Additionally, the team won the Autonomous Award at the Northern Lights Regional, and mentor Carmen McIntyre was recognized as an outstanding mentor with the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award.
The Swartdogs are one of only two teams in the world to have six mentors who have received the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award. The Swartdogs will be competing in Detroit with about 40 regional winning teams for the Championship Chairman's Award. Their robot will compete with 400 other robots in the 2019 Deep Space game. The team is working to raise funds to cover the travel expenses and registration fees. You can support the team in the following ways:
- Make a donation to the team (https://cedar-falls.revtrak.net/Donations-9/Robotics/)
- Attend a fundraiser at Single Speed in Waterloo from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday. A percentage of sales goes to the team.
- Follow the team during the championships at (https://www.thebluealliance.com/events/2019), with division assignments announced after Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.