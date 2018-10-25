WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society will have a special adoption event Saturday, with discounted adoption fees.
Adoption fees for dogs will be $50 and $5 for cats. Some exclusions and spay or neuter deposits may apply.
The adoption center, located at 1166 West Airline Highway, Waterloo, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Adoption applications may be filled out online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
Free comic book day set Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The sixth annual Halloween Comic Fest Free Comic Book Day & The Cedar Valley’s Best Halloween Costume Contest at the Core Comics & Games will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet their favorite heroes and villains from, such as Deadpool, Captain America, Spider Man, Wolverine, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman and more.
A costume contest will be at 1 p.m., with more than $500 in prizes to be awarded.
Octubafest set at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Wartubium, Wartburg College’s tuba and euphonium ensemble, will present its fourth annual Octubafest on Sunday.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in Sandra Rada Orchestra Hall in the Bachman Fine Arts Center. The ensemble, under the direction of Richard Scheffel, will play pieces representing all that is October, Halloween, Homecoming and Oktoberfest. Several tuba and euphonium performers will be featured in solos and ensembles.
The ensemble invites audience members to bring their own tubas or euphoniums and join Wartubium on the finale pieces. Refreshments will be available following the performance.Audience members can bring their own tubas and join in on the final pieces.
