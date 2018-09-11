WATERLOO — The Peoples Community Health Clinic Dental Department has a new look to show off at an open house and ribbon cutting.
The community is welcome to attend from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday at 905 Franklin St.
Attendees can tour the space and enjoy refreshments. At 8:30 a.m., the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will conduct a ribbon cutting.
Market open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for a special Kids and Pets Day on College Street.
The street will be closed for vendors to line up and customers to come shop. There will be face painting, hot foods from La Calle, UNI mascots TC and TK and local products available.
Autism safety event slated
WATERLOO — A “Wandering and Safety” event for autism, Alzheimer’s and all disabilities will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Waterloo Fire Rescue headquarters, 425 E. Third St.
Guests will be able to explore a fire truck, squad car and ambulance, giving kids/adults with disabilities a chance to approach and explore vehicles and personnel on their own terms, making any possible future encounters much less frightening.
Families will be able to fill out a lost profile to aid authorities during a crisis. Bring a current wallet-sized photo or fill out the form and return later.
