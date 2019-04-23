CEDAR FALLS — A public meeting on the College Hill parking study scheduled for today has been postponed.
The meeting will be rescheduled sometime in the next two to three weeks. Initial findings and observations regarding the College Hill parking study will be presented.
Waterloo streets will be swept this week
WATERLOO — Street sweepers will cover the following areas throughout the week, weather permitting:
- Area bounded from the north city limits to the Canadian National Illinois Railroad tracks/Martin Luther King Drive, and from Idaho Street to East Mullan Avenue/Highway 63/Logan Avenue.
- Area bounded by the Canadian National Illinois Railroad Tracks/Martin Luther King Drive, and from Idaho Street to East Mullan Avenue/Highway 63/Logan Avenue.
- Area bounded by Martin Luther King Drive to the Cedar River, and from Idaho Street/Dubuque Road to Vinton Street.
- Area bounded by East Donald Street to Dubuque Road and From the East city limits to Idaho Street.
- Triangular area bounded by Ansborough Avenue, the Cedar River and Sergeant Road/Highway 63/West Mullan Avenue.
- Downtown area.
The city asks residents to not park vehicles on or place garbage carts out into the streets included in these areas during this week. Garbage carts should be placed behind the curb line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.