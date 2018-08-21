Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Local News Forecast logo

CEDAR FALLS — Hick’s Place will host its annual military family appreciation day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 6658 Pashby Road.

The event is free to all military connected families and is fundraising- and volunteer-supported.

The day starts with activities and food from Nana & Papa’s smoked foods. At 1 p.m., Devyn Lamb will sing the national anthem followed by performances from local band Cross Tie Walker followed by Phil Vandel.

There will be laser tag, archery, fishing, paddle boats and more.

People should bring chairs and drinks.

Veterans lunch set Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — The Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office will have its veterans and family lunch in the park at noon Thursday at the Veterans Park Shelter at 14th and Waterloo Road.

Hot dogs, brats and burgers will be served. All are welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments