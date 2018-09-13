WATERLOO -- East High School will honor its military alumni Friday at Memorial Stadium prior to the start of the varsity football game.
East High School military alumni should arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to be included. Contact Kris Jones at 269-2937 before noon Friday and provide your name, branch of service and years of service.
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have its September customer appreciation day on Saturday.
There will be free doughnut holes, coffee, lemonade and ice water while they last. The market is located on West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park, and hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon.
WATERLOO -- East High School and Big E Booster Club will host the Taste of East event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21.
Rodney’s Kitchen, Hy-Vee, Chick-fil-A, Mama Nick’s, Two Scoops and Popcorn Heaven will be some of the vendors at this event. People can eat and watch the homecoming parade at 2:15 p.m.
WATERLOO -- Gift of Life Church, 1651 Sycamore St., will sponsor the "Unleashing Potential" conference Friday through Sunday.
The Rev. Quovadis Marshall of Hope City Church will present "Don't Judge a Book by its Cover," and the Rev. Barbara Hill of New Christian Love International of Michigan will present "Embrace Your Hidden Potential."
Other break-out sessions are planned as well.
Host pastors are Brian and Judeda Hill. For more information or to sign up, call 232-3428.
