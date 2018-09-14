WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will have apple day Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Louis Beck, Iowa State Fair award winner, will be at the market with apples for every preference. Samples of apple crisp will be available.
Aldrich holds ribbon cutting
CEDAR FALLS — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, which opened this fall.
Members of the Cedar Falls Community Schools Board of Education, Aldrich staff and students, and the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance ambassadors will be on hand for the event. The ribbon cutting will take place at the school’s north entrance. Aldrich is located at 2526 Ashworth Drive.
Afterward, students will provide guided tours of the building until 7 p.m. or people can tour the building on their own. Refreshments will be served in the cafeteria.
Attendees are asked to take Hudson Road to Viking Road to Arbors Drive. Parking is available in either the north or south parking lot.
Kids Day at market
WATERLOO — Kids Day at the Urban Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza downtown.
There will be basketball shots, tin can bowling, bingo scavenger hunt, kids’ craft aprons and more.
UNI dance team to offer clinic
CEDAR FALLS – The UNI Dance Team will host a morning clinic for youths in kindergarten through eighth-grade.
The $35 clinic is set for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 in the West Gym on the UNI campus. Participants who register before Sept. 21 will be guaranteed a T-shirt. Registrations after Sept. 21 will not be guaranteed a shirt.
Payment is accepted online or on the day of the clinic by cash or check only.
Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes or dance shoes. They will be able to change into their camp shirt upon arrival.
Parents and guardians can park in lots near the Schindler Education Center or Curris Business Building. Parents and guardians are welcome to return to the West Gym at 11:45 a.m. to watch their dancer’s routines and take pictures with the UNI dancers.
The clinic is open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender. Registration is online at: https://www.formdashapp.com/register/unidt-clinic/
Questions and any special accommodations for participants should be emailed to unidanceteam@gmail.com.
Candidate forum planned Sept. 25
WATERLOO — A forum for candidates for Black Hawk County offices will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
The forum is sponsored by the Black Hawk Bremer League of Women Voters.
The agenda will include statements by the candidates and written questions from the audience.
The public is invited.
