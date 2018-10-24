WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market brings its season to a close with Customer Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Ridgeway Place parking lot corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Shoppers will be treated to free sized samples of fresh baked goods and hot coffee. Customers can also pick up informational fliers about the annual Holiday Market Basket taking place Dec. 8 in the lobby of the Kimball Ridge Center. Many local farmers and artisans will be selling a large variety of food and hand-crafted items.
Reynolds coming to Cedar Falls
The Keep Iowa Moving — or K.I.M. — bus tour with Gov. Kim Reynolds will stop in Cedar Falls at 8 a.m. Thursday. Reynolds is running for governor against Democrat Fred Hubbell.
The bus tour will stop at CDE Companies at 1309 Technology Parkway. The event will be open to the public.
The stop is part of an Eastern Iowa tour all day Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.