WATERLOO — The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties announces the members of its 2019-2020 board.
Officers are Cherie Dargan, president; Cindy Wells, vice president and program chair); Sandy Benedett, treasurer; and Jeri Thornsberry, secretary.
Other board members are Yeshi Abebe, Marcia Buttgen, Mike Dargan (social media and website), Pat Harper (membership chair), Teresa Meyer (Bremer County representative), Renata Sack (issues chair), Susan Vogel, Maureen White, and Willie Mae Wright (voter services chair). Abebe, Buttgen, and Vogel were welcomed as new members of the board.
In addition, the League is assisted by previous board members E.J. Gallagher (liaison to Partners in Education), Jean Seeland (organizer of candidate forums), and Doris Kelley (liaison to State Board 19th Amendment Committee).
Senior Center hosts live music
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Senior Center will host live country music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 400 Fifth Ave. N.E.
There will be a potluck at 7:30 p.m., with a cost of $4 per person.
All ages are welcome.
Poyner to hold flag ceremony
EVANSDALE — Poyner Elementary will conduct a retirement of flags ceremony of its United States flag and Iowa flag on Friday at 9 a.m. in front of the school. The American Legion Post 138 Auxiliary Women’s Unit will demonstrate how a flag is properly retired when taken down from a flagpole.
This event is the result of several second-grade students realizing Poyner’s flags were very worn and torn from years of use. Students Riley Jensen, Brooklyn Dean, Isabella Lowe and Kaylee Beatty created a video for Poyner to put on Facebook requesting new flags. Poyner received multiple offers to volunteer and purchase new flags.
Parents, veterans and donors are invited to the ceremony.
Waterloo market serves breakfast
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will host a breakfast bonanza from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Kimball Ridge, corner of Ridgeway and Kimball.
Vendors will feature food often served at breakfast, including free samples of egg casserole and pastries.
Other products will include noodles, eggs, starter plants and baked goods.
The market takes place every Saturday through October.
Census job help available
WATERLOO — There will be a gathering from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at the Waterloo Public Library for people interested in applying for 2020 U.S. Census.
People can find more information and help in applying. Check 2020census.gov/jobs or call (855) 562-2020 for more information.
According to the Census Bureau, they will be hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff.
Equal Rights talk set for May 21
CEDAR FALLS — The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties will sponsor a panel discussion on the Equal Rights Amendment from from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 21 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 3117 Greenhill Circle.
Panel members are Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo; Wendy Hoofnagle of University of Northern Iowa women’s and gender studies; Melody Kosobucki of NOW; Jayme Neiman of UNI political science; and Maureen White of AAUW.
The panel will be facilitated by Yeshi Abebe, LWV board member.
Panel members will discuss the history of the Equal Rights Amendment, arguments pro and con, and what still needs to be done to secure the amendment.
The event is free and open to the public.
School retirees meet May 21
WATERLOO — The May meeting of the Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will be May 21 in the Friendship Village Dining Room, 600 Park Lane.
The program will start at 11 a.m.; people should arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch.
Speaker will be Deputy Joe Stafford, the community services coordinator for Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, talking about current scams and identity theft issues.
Call 235-7054 before Monday for a reservation.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are invited to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
