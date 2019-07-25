WATERLOO – As part of KBBG’s motto “Communicate to Educate,” KBBG-FM 88.1 begins a “Coffee with the Candidates” series.
Each Friday morning, upon candidate availability, from 7 to 9 a.m., candidates running for local, state and federal office will be interviewed. Interviews are approximately 15 to 30 minutes in length, in person or by phone and first-come, first-serve basis. The show may be “live” streamed on social media platforms as well.
Candidates wanting to take part can learn more information by calling Candi at the station at 235-1515.
Foundation’s grant cycle open
CEDAR FALLS – Grant applications can now be submitted to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for its fall 2019 grant cycle.
The deadline to submit applications to the Black Hawk County 2019 fall grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1. Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.
You have free articles remaining.
The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on CFNEIA’s website at www.cfneia.org/grants. Grants recipients will be announced in January.
First-time grant applicants should contact Tom Wickersham, program director, at 243-1356 prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
Whitver to speak to GOP group
WATERLOO – Republican Women of Black Hawk County will host Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver at its Aug. 2 meeting and luncheon. Whitver of Ankeny is a Republican Senate Majority Leader in the Iowa Senate. He was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2011 and majority leader in 2016.
The location for the luncheon is the Life Style Inn (formerly Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The event begins at 11:15 a.m. and concludes at approximately 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 232-5745 no later than Tuesday.
Republican Women of Black Hawk County, founded in 1938, is a nonprofit, grassroots organization, educating and empowering women for better government. RWBHC does not endorse candidates, but provides a forum for all Republican candidates and Republican elected officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.