Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Independence Avenue to Newell Street from East Fourth to Idaho Street, including the City View area.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Market will be open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2205 College St.
Timeless Prairie Orchard will be back to mark the start of apple season. There will also be food samples and healthy recipes available from the Fred Food Cart.
A variety of local products are available including seasonal produce, honey, baked goods, crafts, healthy snacks, fresh meats, flowers, popcorn and more.
Road closures planned in CF
CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Sept. 4, Washington Street in Cedar Falls will be closed for sewer work for a week.
Beginning Sept. 10, Clay street will close for additional sewer work. That closure is expected to be for one week, depending on weather.
For safety’s sake, the public is asked to stay away from the construction area.
