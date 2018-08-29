Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ken Shumaker with the Waterloo Water Works department opens a hydrant at Calhoun and Milwaukee Streets as crews flush hydrants.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

Hydrant flush set Thursday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Independence Avenue to Newell Street from East Fourth to Idaho Street, including the City View area.

Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.

Market will be open Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2205 College St.

Timeless Prairie Orchard will be back to mark the start of apple season. There will also be food samples and healthy recipes available from the Fred Food Cart.

A variety of local products are available including seasonal produce, honey, baked goods, crafts, healthy snacks, fresh meats, flowers, popcorn and more.

Road closures planned in CF

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Sept. 4, Washington Street in Cedar Falls will be closed for sewer work for a week.

Beginning Sept. 10, Clay street will close for additional sewer work. That closure is expected to be for one week, depending on weather.

For safety’s sake, the public is asked to stay away from the construction area.

