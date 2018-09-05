WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Independence Avenue to Newell Street from East Fourth to Idaho Street, including the City View area.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Market will be
open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS -- The College Hill Farmers Market is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2205 College St.
A variety of local products are available including seasonal produce, honey, baked goods, crafts, healthy snacks, fresh meats, flowers, popcorn and more.
Auto club plans
Sunday car show
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will have a display of antique and classic cars from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Covenant Health Care parking lot Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Cars are owned by club members, and the public is welcome.
Waterloo library
changes hours
WATERLOO -- Beginning Sunday, the Waterloo Public Library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Regular library hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Dad, daughter
workshops set
DENVER -- The Daddy Daughter Hair Factory will present a class at the Denver Public Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Daddy Daughter Hair Factory workshops are designed to help dads learn to manage, style and care for their daughter’s hair while encouraging a healthy father and daughter relationship.
This nonprofit organization, started by Philippe Morgese and his daughter Emma, has become a nationwide network of fathers who offer free classes to other fathers. The class covers brushing hair, detangling, maintenance and basic braids and hair styles.
There is no charge for the class, but dads and daughters must sign up in advance to make sure enough materials are provided. For more information or to sign up, call the Denver Library at 984-5140.
Grout to hold
final Star Party
WATERLOO -- The Grout Museum District and the Black Hawk Astronomy Club will have the final 2018 Star Party at 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Prairie Grove Park.
Star Parties are free and open to the public. Black Hawk Astronomy Club Members and Grout Museum staff will be on hand to point out current constellations. Telescopes and binoculars will be available for viewing the night sky. Activities will also be provided for children.
Cancer action
group to meet
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will host a gathering for those impacted by pancreatic cancer, or those who are interested in learning more about volunteering Sept. 11.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Covenant Medical Center’s Hospitality Room, 3421 W. Ninth St.
Those gathered will share their stories, PurpleLight planning and opportunities for awareness.
For information, contact Amy Jardon, Cedar Falls chair, at ajardon@pancanvolunteer.org or at 290-7691.
Mohair Pear Fair
set for Sept. 15
CEDAR FALLS -- The eighth annual Mohair Pear Fair is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in Cedar Falls.
The Pear Fair is an open air indie craft fair featuring 30-plus local and regional vendors under two big tents. The Fair happens at the corner of College and 22nd streets in municipal parking lot G. Food and drink is available for purchase. There is no cover charge.
