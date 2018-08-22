WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Independence Avenue to Newell Street from East Fourth to Idaho Street, including the City View area.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Friday’loo music
set for Friday
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo’s next Friday’loo is set for 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln Park downtown.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the blues and rock band Wooden Nickel Lottery.
Admission is free.
Rocks, fossils
event scheduled
FAYETTE -- The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter will host the annual "Rocks and Fossils Day" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gouldsberg Park in the northwestern part of the county.
Kids can learn about geodes, how fossils were created, the difference between sandstone and limestone, plus find their own samples in the parks stream. This is a free event and families are welcome.
Guest presenters will be TAKO board members Kata McCarville, associate professor of geosciences at Upper Iowa University, and Bruce Fink, longtime area rock collector and outdoor enthusiast.
A light lunch is included.
TAKO-Fayette County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing outdoor experiences to area youth and their families.
Farmers market
set Saturday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo farmers market at Riverloop Expo Plaza will host a "Wellness Day" from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The community tent guest is Profile by Sanford, with a new health and wellness store opening soon. People can enjoy live music by Bryan Sink from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Anyone attending the farmers market or participating in activities provided by Cedar Valley SportsPlex and Sidecar Coffee Roasters can sign up for a prize.
The market features a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, honey, hot foods, fresh meats, drinks, arts, handicrafts, children's books and more.
West High music
hosts can drive
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have the monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
Author to speak
in Charles City
CHARLES CITY -- Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Cedar Valley Engine Club annual Labor Day show at the club grounds west of Charles City, at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
McCann will talk about her book "The Civilian Conservation Corps in Northeast Iowa." She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
Prairie hike
set Saturday
AURORA -- An Iowa native prairie hike will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Patton Prairie, arranged by Buchanan County Conservation.
It's at 1627 Quonset Ave., south of Aurora County Highway W45, west on 150th Street and south on Quonset Avenue.
Parking is available in a lot off Quonset, but Patton Prairie is a native prairie accessible only by a mowed access between a field and farmstead.
People should wear long pants and sturdy shoes as the surface is uneven and in places soggy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.