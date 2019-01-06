WATERLOO — Hy-Vee has implemented a new controlled substance prescription policy. As of Jan. 1, Hy-Vee pharmacies no longer allow a subsequent fill of a Schedule II controlled substance or a refill of a Schedule III or Scheduled IV controlled substance more than 72 hours early without authorization from the prescriber. Hy-Vee pharmacies also no longer accept GoodRx coupons for controlled substance prescriptions.
“The opioid epidemic in the United States claims the lives of more than 100 people every day, and Hy-Vee is continually working to assist in the fight,” said Kristin Williams, senior vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee already offers naloxone without a prescription in all eight states where it operates pharmacies.
Naloxone can be administered to any person who has overdosed on a wide range of opioids, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine and codeine, as well as heroin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids killed more than 47,000 people in 2017, more than any year on record. Nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.
Food bank to host event
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will host the annual Local Food Producer and Local Food Buyer Networking Event from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the food bank, 1605 Lafayette St. Lunch will follow.
The events is for those interested in purchasing local food for your business, those currently purchasing local food but needing more suppliers and those interested in selling local food to wholesale markets and anyone with interest in the topic.
This annual event gives local food producers and buyers the opportunity to meet and talk about products, growing practices and more.
Tracy Blackmer, of Iowa Gardening for Good, will speak about his work growing produce for food banks and the possibility of bringing his model to our region of the state.
There is no cost to attend, but RSVP required by contacting Jodie Huegerich at jodie.huegerich@uni.edu or (319) 273-7883.
Attorneys donate to Waterloo Schools
WATERLOO — The Iowa Association for Justice gave $600 to Waterloo Community Schools last week to buy coats for students in need.
Collecting warm winter clothing for Iowa children was a project of the Justice In Deed initiative at the association’s recent annual convention. The initiative connects its trial lawyer members with community organizations across Iowa to help meet critical needs.
More than $4,300 worth of winter coats, hats, gloves and boots as well as cash donations were collected. The donations are being split among the communities of Waterloo, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Dubuque.
“This is the second year in a row Iowa trial lawyers have been able to contribute funds for warm winter clothing to kids in the Waterloo Schools, and we have had a significant impact,” said IAJ board member Jamie Cook, an attorney with Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman PLC in Waterloo. “This is a responsibility that lawyers take seriously, to serve our clients and our communities. Helping people in their time of need is what we do.”
