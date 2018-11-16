WATERLOO -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society will have a Black Friday adoption event Nov. 23.
The shelter will offer $5 adoption fees for any cat, and adoption fees for dogs will be $75, or $50 for long-term dogs.
These adoption specials will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the adoption center at 1166 W. Airline Highway.
The Humane Society also will have a low-cost, low-income vaccination clinic Dec. 9.
Times for cats are from 10 a.m. to noon, and dogs from 1 to 4 p.m. Microchipping also will be offered at a discounted rate.
Pets must be 4 months or older to participate. No appointment is necessary.
Airport adjusts
holiday flights
WATERLOO -- American Airlines has modified its departure schedule for Thanksgiving travel from the Waterloo Regional Airport.
There will be two morning flights Thursday, with no afternoon flight. Those flights are scheduled for 6:02 a.m. and 9:56 a.m. On Nov. 23, there will be no morning flight. The afternoon flight will depart at the regular time of 1:07 p.m.
Library sets
holiday hours
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will be closed Thursday and Nov. 23.
It will reopen regular hours at 9 a.m. Nov. 24.
Holiday garbage
schedule set
WATERLOO -- City of Waterloo offices will be closed Thursday and Nov. 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collections are rescheduled as follows:
- Residents with Thursday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Nov. 24.
- Residents with Friday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Nov. 27.
Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Columbus hosts
an open house
WATERLOO -- Columbus Catholic High School will have an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
It's open to all eighth-grade students and parents interested in attending the school.
The night will begin with a short presentation by CVCS Chief Administrator Tom Novotney and Principal Daniel Thole.
Guests will have a chance to explore the school and meet with faculty and teachers.
Contact Sarah Smith at ssmith@cvcatholic.org or Thole at dthole@cvcatholic.org with questions.
