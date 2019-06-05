WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will hold an information meeting about the John Deere school-to-work electrical machine maintenance program on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Tama Hall.
Individuals accepted into the program will earn an associate degree in industrial automation technology and receive hands-on training with a 1,000-hour internship at a manufacturing plant. Upon completion of the program, individuals may be hired for full-time employment as positions are available at John Deere.
The information meeting is an opportunity to learn about the training program, the career path, and a forgivable loan that covers up to two-thirds of tuition and fees. Hawkeye is located at 1501 E. Orange Road.
For more information, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/john-deere or call 296-4000.
Signal work set for highways
WATERLOO — Traffic signals at the U.S. Highway 63 on-ramp to U.S. Highway 20 will be flashing Thursday, weather permitting, due to installation of new equipment.
Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving through the intersection.
