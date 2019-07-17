WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Chapter of Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress/German American National Congress is donating $10,000 to Waterloo Schools for use by the German foreign language programs at East and West high schools and the Waterloo Career Center’s advanced manufacturing program.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls D.A.N.K. chapter was organized March 14, 1967, by local residents interested in promoting positive views of Germany and building the German-American relationship.
It partnered with the largest German-American organization in the United States since the group’s national objectives aligned with the local interest. Membership included many Americans of German descent and German immigrants from all walks of life, working hard to keep their German heritage alive and to preserve it for future generations.
The D.A.N.K. chapter was active in the area for many years, but with an aging membership gradually became inactive.
You have free articles remaining.
CF sets meeting
for landlords
CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls will host a Section 8 informational meeting for landlords from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in City Hall council chambers.
Landlords will learn more about renting to participants in the city’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, and city staff will be available to answer questions. Current landlords participating in the program will be available to share their experiences.
For questions or to RSVP for this event, contact Lisa Ahern at the city of Cedar Falls at Lisa.Ahern@cedarfalls.com or 273-8669.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.