WATERLOO — The West High School Athletic Booster Club and Witham Auto Centers will host the Ford Drive 4 UR School fundraising event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Waterloo Career Center/Waterloo Memorial Stadium before and during the West High School Fall Sports Kickoff.
Members of the community can support the West High Athletic Booster Club by taking a test drive in any brand-new Ford vehicle.
For every test-drive taken, up to 300 drives, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the West High Booster Club. No purchase is necessary, and participants must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license and valid automobile insurance.
Humane society sets pet clinic
WATERLOO – Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center will host a low-cost, low-income vaccination clinic on Sept. 8. Cat vaccinations will run from 9 to 11 a.m., and dog vaccinations will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Microchipping will also be offered at a discounted rate.
Pets must be 4 months or older to participate. No appointment is necessary.
Sturgis Falls seeks artwork
CEDAR FALLS — The Sturgis Falls Celebration board of directors has announced the theme “Visions of Summer” to mark the 45th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration on June 26-28, 2020.
Original artwork is being accepted for the theme design. All amateur and professional artists are encouraged to submit an original creation. Each artist may submit more than one design.
Design specifics can be found at the Sturgis Falls Celebration, www.sturgisfalls.org.
An honorarium of $400 is awarded to the artist whose design is selected to promote the 2020 celebration. The selected artwork will be featured on all promotional material.
The Sturgis Falls Celebration committee will accept artwork at the Cedar Falls Tourism Office until 5 p.m. Nov. 27. The winner will be announced before Jan. 1.
