Metro Briefs for Oct. 22

Call put out
for bell ringersWATERLOO—The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for bell ringers for this year’s Christmas campaign. Ringing starts Nov. 9 and ends Dec. 24. There will be 18 kettle stands and 7,000 hours available. There are a variety of shifts available.
Volunteers can register at www.registertoring.com. This can be a family activity, service project for a small group, business, church or school. Call 235-9358 Ext. 103 with any questions.
Tyson donation aids food banks
WATERLOO—The Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation accepted a $50,000 donation from Tyson Foods for Beef Up Iowa, which provides ground beef for food insecure Iowans. The program was started to address pandemic-related needs, and this gift will provide another 80,000 meals.
The Beef Up Iowa program is a partnership among Iowa State University, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Food Bank Association and Iowa’s beef industry organizations.
Post 49 Amvets Riders hold fish fry
CEDAR FALLS—The Post 49 Amvet Riders will hold a fish fry from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at 1934 Irving St. The dinner includes fries, coleslaw, and dessert. They will have dine in, carry out and curbside pick up available. Call for cost and to place orders at 231-3820.
Salvation Army has holiday gifts
WATERLOO—The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will begin taking applications for Christmas assistance now through Nov. 14 and is limited to residents of Black Hawk County.
Complete the application at: www.saangeltree.org, for any children ages newborn to 17. The application is available in English and Spanish. If you need help completing the application, call 235-9358.
Salvation Army is are also requesting donations of new, in-package toys. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pay it forward in October
WATERLOO—Macaroni Kid Cedar Falls-Waterloo has partnered with local businesses and nonprofit agencies to provide 100 Boo Baskets for families in the Cedar Valley. Boo Baskets are a “pay it forward” activity that can be done any time during October.
When you receive a Boo Basket on your doorstep, you turn around and make two more to surprise two of your neighbors or friends by leaving it on their doorstep.
Brucemore sets Halloween event
CEDAR RAPIDS—Families are invited to dress up in costume and attend a Brucemore Halloween Adventure on Oct. 31.
Children will participate in a craft, listen to Halloween stories, and trick-or-treat outside of the iconic 19th century mansion. In between activities, children and parents are invited to explore the historic estate.
Space will be limited to 15 families for each time slot, which are at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per family; check-in will occur by car prior to parking. One car is allowed per family. Masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2 and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.brucemore.org or call 362-7375.
