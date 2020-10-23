Metro Briefs for Oct. 22

Salvation Army has holiday gifts

WATERLOO—The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will begin taking applications for Christmas assistance now through Nov. 14 and is limited to residents of Black Hawk County.

Complete the application at: www.saangeltree.org, for any children ages newborn to 17. The application is available in English and Spanish. If you need help completing the application, call 235-9358.

Salvation Army is are also requesting donations of new, in-package toys. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pay it forward in October

WATERLOO—Macaroni Kid Cedar Falls-Waterloo has partnered with local businesses and nonprofit agencies to provide 100 Boo Baskets for families in the Cedar Valley. Boo Baskets are a “pay it forward” activity that can be done any time during October.

When you receive a Boo Basket on your doorstep, you turn around and make two more to surprise two of your neighbors or friends by leaving it on their doorstep.

