CEDAR FALLS — College Hill Farmers Market is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2205 College St.
Products include fresh seasonal produce, honey, homemade jam, healthy snacks, popcorn, baked goods, local meat and more.
A special homecoming street market is planned for Oct. 18.
Pounds of paper
shredded
WATERLOO --- An estimated 2,500 Iowans shredded more than 62,000 pounds of unwanted, sensitive documents at Veridian Credit Union’s Community Shred Day Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. Mobile shred trucks from On-Site Information Destruction Inc. were stationed at select Veridian branches in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and West Des Moines.
The shredded material will be recycled into commercial-grade paper towels, toilet paper and other paper products.
Noodles featured
at family market
WATERLOO -- Saturday is Oodles of Noodles Day at the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon in the former Ridgeway Place parking lot, corner of Ridgeway and Kimball avenues.
Homemade dry noodles will the featured attraction, and shoppers may sample chicken vegetable noodle soup and fresh-baked bread.
