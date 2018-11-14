WATERLOO — The East High School debate team of freshman Keilei Reyes and sophomore Josh Scheel broke into semi-finals and took third-place at the Bettendorf Bulldog Invitational last weekend. The novice debaters competed against teams from three different states.
Seerley Park forum set
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Partnership is planning an open public forum to discuss and share ideas about how to improve Seerley Park. It’s set for noon Saturday in the McElroy Room at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. People are asked to bring ideas, concerns and questions regarding the park.
Grants available for teachers
WATERLOO — The Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation is making mini-grants available to support the integration of agriculture into classroom instruction or after school programs with an academic focus. The Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher Supplement Grants, made possible through support from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, are designed to help Iowa teachers initiate new projects or expand existing projects that promote agriculture literacy in students. Teachers can apply for $200 grants that can be used to fund innovative lessons, activities, classroom resources, guest speakers, outreach programs, field trips and other projects. Up to 175 grants will be awarded to teachers throughout Iowa.
Preschool through 12th grade teachers, librarians and after-school program coordinators at Iowa schools are eligible to apply. Grants must relate to social studies, science, math, language arts or 21st-century skills and integrate agriculture into the learning. Application deadline is Jan. 9, and the proposed project must take place between Jan. 15 and June 5, 2019. To apply online or for more information visit www.iowaagliteracy.org.
