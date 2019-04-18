CEDAR FALLS -- The city will hold a public meeting on the College Hill parking study next week.
The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesday at University of Northern Iowa's Center for Energy & Environmental Education at 8106 Jennings Dr.
The workshop present initial findings and observations regarding the College Hill parking study that is currently underway.
The presentation is estimated to take 45 minuntes and will be followed with an open discussion with questions and answers.
Waverly bridge
to close in May
WAVERLY — The Adams Parkway Bridge in Waverly (north of Nestle’s and Waverly Utilities) will be closed for about two months starting May 6.
This bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for repairs.
For many Waverly residents, Cedar Lane will become the detour route around this closed bridge. All vehicles on Cedar Lane need to be cautious of pedestrians along the road.
If you have any question or concerns, call 352-9065.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.