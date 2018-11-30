WATERLOO -- St. Vincent de Paul is taking applications for its Christmas giveaway program until Dec. 7 at its thrift store location at 320 Broadway St.
Items needed are current ID, original Social Security cards for everyone in the household, proof of income and birth certificates for children 12 and younger. The giveaway date is set for Dec. 15.
For more information, call 232-3366.
BBBS fundraiser
slated for Dec. 7
CEDAR FALLS -- The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa's annual Start Something Big Breakfast will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
The breakfast is a backdrop to celebrate the impact of the organization's programs and to look ahead to the future.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to look at the silent auction tables. All the money raised at the event stays local and provides one-to-one mentoring for kids facing challenges, including the 75 Black Hawk County “Littles” ready and waiting for a “Big” and the additional 50 children being enrolled at this time.
RSVP by contacting Casey Conry at 235-9397, ext. 119, or email casey@iowabigs.org.
Safe food class
given in Spanish
WATERLOO -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a ServSafe food safety certification class from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Black Hawk County Extension, 3420 University Ave. The class will be taught in Spanish.
The $150 registration fee includes eight hours of instruction, a course book and a same-day exam. Register online by Dec. 24 at bit.ly/isuservsafe.
ServSafe Food Safety Training was created by the National Restaurant Association to educate restaurant owners, supervisors, managers and employees about the dangers of food-borne illnesses and how to avoid them. The course focuses on the food service leader’s role in measuring risks, setting policies and training and supervising employees.
For more information, contact Jill Weber at 234-6811 or email jrweber@iastate.edu.
