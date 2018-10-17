CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Farmers Market is having its last Customer Appreciation Day of the season Saturday. There will be free doughnut holes coffee and lemonade while supplies last.
The market, located on West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park, runs from 8:30 am to noon.
Vendors will have fall produce like onions, potatoes, squash and pumpkins. There also will be fresh bakery goods, honey, eggs, meat, popcorn, crafts and more. Certified vendors will be accepting regular and senior Farmers Market Nutrition Checks for payment.
Hydrants will be
flushed Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Fletcher Avenue to Kimball Avenue south of Campbell, including the area south of Byrnes Park betweens Ansborough and Kimball avenues.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Vets chili event
raises $1,300
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Office's Chili Cook-off on Thursday raised $1,300 that will go toward Honor Flights. The event was free, but the 14 competitors had to pay $30 to participate.
The money is enough to send two more veterans on the Honor Flight.
Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, took second Place and the VFW 3896 Hibbs Post with two enteries took first and third places, and the Peoples Choice Award.
Honor Flights take World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on trips to see Washington, D.C., memorials. The next flight is planned Oct. 23.
Grout holds
spooky stroll
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will host “Strolling with the Spirits” on Oct. 27 at Waterloo Cemetery.
Times are set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m.
People can arrive at Waterloo Cemetery 15 minutes before show time and spend the evening strolling down the paths of the Cedar Valley’s past, as actors bring residents back to life through live historical interpretation.
It’s designed for the entire family. The presentation will take place rain or shine, and each program will last approximately 90 minutes
This year’s cast of characters includes Love Virden, Anna Speicher, Pvt. Anthony Baker, Clyde Lamson and Lillian Russell Lamson.
Cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.
700 pounds of
produce donated
INDEPENDENCE -- With help from the SNAP-Ed Master Gardener mini-grant for supplies and promotional materials, the vendors of the Independence Farmers Market donated 715.6 pounds of fresh, local produce to the Independence Area Food Pantry.
The Buchanan County Master Gardeners transported the produce to the pantry each week throughout the market season.
Community members also are encouraged to bring their excess produce during the growing season to the farmers market and contribute to this program. For more information, contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office at (319) 334-7161.
Union Carolers
taking bookings
LA PORTE CITY -- The Union High School Vocal Department is taking bookings for the Union Carolers for holiday events in the northeast and eastern Iowa area. The 16-member a capella ensemble, decked out in Dickens-era attire, will provide up to 20 minutes of holiday music for any festive event.
The group does not charge a fee, however a donation of any amount to the vocal music department is expected to help offset the group’s expenses for the year.
For more information or to book the group, contact Tim J. Mitchell at Union High School at 342-2697 or by email at t_mitchell@union.k12.ia.us.
