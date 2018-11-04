Try 1 month for 99¢
Blessed Maria

WATERLOO — Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School will have an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

It’s open to all fifth-grade students and parents interested in attending the school.

The night will start out with a short presentation by CVCS Chief Administrator Tom Novotney and Principal Nick Satterlee.

Guests will have a chance to explore the school and meet with faculty and teachers.

Contact Sarah Smith at ssmith@cvcatholic.org or Satterlee at nsatterlee@cvcatholic.org with questions.

Panther Push Day planned Thursday

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa is hosting its first Panther Push Day on Thursday.

Panther Push Day is a chance to share Panther pride with family and friends who are seeking an engaging and challenging education. The university always welcomes student referrals, but this day has been set aside to give those new student referrals an extra “push.”

Students, faculty and staff can stop by Maucker Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday to manually refer a new student at a bank of computers. Prizes will be available for students who participate in Panther Push Day in the Union, including a $500 scholarship. Participants can also fill out the “Refer a Student” form on the Panther Push Day webpage at pantherpush.uni.edu.

Veridian awards $86,000 in grants

WATERLOO —- Veridian Credit Union has awarded 22 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska a total of $86,000 for its 2018 grant funding cycle.

Recipients include organizations who address barriers to financial stability by helping individuals improve financial literacy or achieve self- sufficiency.

Waterloo recipients are Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Operation Threshold and The Salvation Army.

