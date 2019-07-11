WATERLOO -- Seven presidential candidates and a slew of Democratic politicians from Iowa will be in Waterloo Saturday.
Presidential candidates Southbend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak will be at the UAW Hall at 2615 Washington St. at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The candidates will be joined by Kimberly Graham, candidate for Iowa's U.S. Senate seat, State Auditor Rob Sand, and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price. The event is hosted by Iowa 1st District Democrats.
The dinner is a fundraiser for Rep. Abby Finkenauer's congressional seat. The doors will open at 3 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $10 for students, and are available at https://www.idp1st.org/passport-to-victory-registrations/.
Fundraiser dance
raises $40,000
WATERLOO -- The Family & Children’s Council's second annual Cedar Valley Dancing With the Stars event recently raised $40,000 for child abuse prevention programming.
VGM CEO Mike Mallaro and his professional dance partner, Shelby Graveman, took home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, winning the entire event with their performance. State Representative Timi Brown-Powers and J’Kalein Madison won the People’s Choice award.
