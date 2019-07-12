WATERLOO — Waterloo city officials closed the Hammond Avenue bridge over Sink Creek on Thursday evening because of safety concerns, according to a release from the city.
The bridge, south of Orange Road, will be closed indefinitely. The city currently has a consulting engineering firm under contract for design to replace the bridge.
Items sought for homeless vets
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office, 1407 Independence Ave., and the Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will host a Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event on Sept. 19.
The event will take place at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and will serve as a resource fair for veterans in Black Hawk County who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet.
Various agencies and organizations have arranged medical and dental care resources for the event. The committee is in the process of gathering food, clothing, and personal care necessities.
The following items are still needed at this time: winter coats sizes L and XL (new items only); winter gloves – 50 pairs (new items only); gift cards to purchase boots, etc.; snack crackers; breakfast bars and canned soup.
To donate or provide a cash donation, contact the Black Hawk County Veterans Affair Office at 291-2512.
Playground opening set
CEDAR FALLS — An inclusive playground will soon be open in Cedar Falls after a group of parents raised more than $1 million. The ribbon cutting is set for Aug. 31 at 10 a.m., and will be open to the public.
The park is located at the former Greenhill Park site at the corner of Algonquin and Ashworth.
Amanda Weichers started a nonprofit organization in 2010 called Beau’s Beautiful Blessings, which was the fiscal agent for the playground. Her organization is named after her son, Beau, and assists Iowa children who have brain injuries, brain abnormalities and/or epilepsy to fund items they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford.
Place to Play Playground will be an inclusive playground that goes beyond ADA accessibility compliance. It is designed to provide children and families of all physical, mental, and social abilities and ages an opportunity to play together in an integrated, sensory-rich environment without the barriers that traditionally exist on a playground.
The $1 million has been raised over a four-year period and includes in-kind donations from the city of Cedar Falls, a $250,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association and numerous other contributions. The Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division and friends of the project worked with Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects to design the park after extensive research.
More information can be found at YourPlaceToPlay.org.
Black Hawk GOP
meeting slated
WATERLOO – Republicans of Black Hawk County will have its regular monthly central committee meeting on Thursday. The outreach committee will roll out its Operation Outreach program as well as sign-up opportunities to participate in upcoming parades in Hudson on July 20 and Evansdale on July 27.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at Upper Iowa University at 3563 University Ave., Waterloo. All Republicans are welcome to attend.
The Black Hawk County Republican Party is a grassroots-driven vehicle to elect Republicans who have won their primaries. It is also the role of the county central committee and delegates to translate the party’s goals, core beliefs and issues into a county platform. The office of Republicans of Black Hawk County is located at 910 Decathalon Drive, Waterloo.
