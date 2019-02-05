Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The Dallas Brass, a professional brass quintet with percussion, will be in concert 7 p.m. Monday at the West High School auditorium.

The group tours the United States as part of an educational outreach program. American Musical Journey is the theme of the concert, which will include performances from various musical traditions in the nation’s history.

Bands from Hoover Middle and West High schools will be part of the concert. During the school day, they will rehearse and participate in a clinic with the Dallas Brass at West.

Admission is $3 or free for children 5 and under. Tickets are available at Hoover and West or at the door on the night of the concert. West is at 425 E. Ridgeway Ave.

Valentines event slated at Hy-Vee

WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a Valentine’s Day “Around the World with Chef Roxy: France” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 in the store club room.

Executive Chef Roxy Danielsen will demonstrate and serve five French courses with five wine samples; recipes included.

Register and prepay at Customer Service or call 233-3266.

