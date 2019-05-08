WATERLOO – After more than 25 years at its current location, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s Waterloo regional office has found a new home.
Effective Tuesday, the office will be open at 3840 W. Ninth St. in Waterloo. The office will be closed on Friday and Monday to move. Phones will be answered by the regional offices in Marshalltown, Decorah and Dubuque during the move
TheThe Waterloo Senior Center and Bosnian Outreach Program will remain at the Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. For questions about services, call (800) 779-8707.
Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from West San Marnan to West Fourth Street between Prospect Boulevard and Kimball Avenue.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Poyner to hold flag ceremony
EVANSDALE — Poyner Elementary will conduct a retirement of flags ceremony of its United States flag and Iowa flag on Friday at 9 a.m. in front of the school. The American Legion Post 138 Auxiliary Women’s Unit will demonstrate how a flag is properly retired when taken down from a flagpole.
This event is the result of several second grade students realizing Poyner’s flags were very worn and torn from years of use. Students Riley Jensen, Brooklyn Dean, Isabella Lowe and Kaylee Beatty created a video for Poyner to put on Facebook requesting new flags. Poyner received multiple offers to volunteer and purchase new flags.
Parents, veterans and donors are invited to the ceremony.
Equal Rights talk set for May 21
CEDAR FALLS — The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties will sponsor a panel discussion on the Equal Rights Amendment from from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 21 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 3117 Greenhill Circle.
Panel members are Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo; Wendy Hoofnagle of University of Northern Iowa women’s and gender studies; Melody Kosobucki of NOW; Jayme Neiman of UNI political science; and Maureen White of AAUW.
The panel will be facilitated by Yeshi Abebe, LWV board member.
Panel members will discuss the history of the Equal Rights Amendment, arguments pro and con, and what still needs to be done to secure the amendment.
The event is free and open to the public.
