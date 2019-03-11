Woodworkers
plan meeting
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the program speaker is Lyndal Anthony of Dubuque, talking about and demonstrating turning bowls, plates and specialties.
Guests and woodworkers at any skill level are welcome. The Cedar Valley Woodworkers’ mission is to assist woodworkers to improve their projects.
For more information call President Steve Crouse, (319)230-3447.
