MET Transit looking to reconstruct routes, discuss fares and hours

WATERLOO — The wheels on the bus go round and round in the Cedar Valley but the region’s transit system is making changes to its looped routes.

“We’ve been running circle routes for forever so it’s a big change,” David Sturch, MET Transit general manager, said Wednesday during a presentation hosted by the Waterloo Community Foundation.

MET Transit Authority, which serves Cedar Falls and Waterloo, is looking to move toward two-direction routes to create shorter ride times. Along with route restructuring, the transit is also pondering other ideas that could change paratransit service, which includes Evansdale as well. Sturch talked about the proposals during the Windows on Waterloo webinar series.

Sturch provided an example involving route three, which goes toward UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and the Hy-Vee on Logan Avenue. He said if passengers boarded the stop at Cedar Bend and West Donald streets, it’s about a 10-minute ride to the hospital. However when the passengers want to return home, they would have to ride the entire route back – about 45 minutes.

The general idea of the routes are remaining the same and it would just change from a loop to one going to and one going from the destination. MET provides seven routes in Waterloo, one in Cedar Falls, two routes that connect both cities and one route for Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa.

Sturch said this would result in shorter travel times, more transfer options and an increase in riders. The first phase of restructuring would be in Waterloo. Cedar Falls’ routes six, seven and nine would not be affected.

An analysis of fare structure is also in the works. Currently, an adult ticket costs $1.50 per ride. Tickets for seniors, disabled people or students cost 75 cents. Sturch also proposed that MET could be “in a position to do a zero-fare system.”

Currently, he said, Kansas City has the only zero-fare city system in the Midwest. The CamBus system in Iowa City is also free, serving the University of Iowa campus.

Sturch said fares are already heavily subsidized.

“It’s $1.50 to ride but the trip is probably about $18 a trip,” he said. “You have to talk about wages, gas, maintenance and what the cost is per trip, which is more than $1.50 or $3.”

The transition into zero-emission vehicles is also a topic up for discussion. In July, the Waterloo City Council voted for the city to be carbon-free by 2035. However, MET is a separate entity from the cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and operates through an agreement.

It is unknown if MET has to comply with the carbon-free initiative, but Sturch said the transition is a priority.

MET is also looking to evaluate the hours of operation of the buses. Currently, routes run from 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. during the week and 7:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A route to and from the Waterloo Regional Airport is also on the table for discussion. Sturch said the service would hopefully drop off departures and pick up arrivals at the airport, as well as service the businesses along Airline Highway and Burton Avenue.

A transit study will happen with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments with chances for public input. Sturch said the cities of Cedar Falls and Waterloo would have the opportunity to join the discussion.