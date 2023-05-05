WATERLOO – The Metropolitan Transit Authority is undergoing a comprehensive review of the fixed route and paratransit system in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls metro area and investigating changes to improve the service for the community.

To help understand what is working well and where improvements are needed, MET is seeking input from members of the community -- both riders and non-riders of the MET system.

The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/WaterlooMet until May 15.

