WATERLOO – The Metropolitan Transit Authority is undergoing a comprehensive review of the fixed route and paratransit system in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls metro area and investigating changes to improve the service for the community.
To help understand what is working well and where improvements are needed, MET is seeking input from members of the community -- both riders and non-riders of the MET system.
The survey can be accessed at
surveymonkey.com/r/WaterlooMet until May 15.
Photos: UNI softball defeats Iowa, May 3
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 1
Northern Iowa celebrates on the field after defeating Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 2
Northern Iowa celebrates on the field after defeating Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 3
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders fields ground ball and makes the throw to first base against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 4
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders slides into home plate against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City. Sanders was called out at the plate.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 5
Northern Iowa's junior Madison Parks celebrates on her way to scoring against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 6
Northern Iowa's sophomore Anna Wischnowski delivers a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 7
Northern Iowa's junior Madison Parks connects with a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 8
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders applies the tag to Iowa's Tatianna Roman at second base for the inning-ending out on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 9
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders and junior Taylor Hogan celebrate after Sanders gets the third out of the inning against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 10
Northern Iowa's sophomore Mya Dodge makes a sliding catch in left field against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 11
Northern Iowa's sophomore Mya Dodge slides into home plate against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 12
Northern Iowa's junior Madison Parks throws into the infield after making a catch in center field against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 13
Northern Iowa's freshman Alexis Pupillo smiles after the last out of an inning against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 14
Northern Iowa's junior Maggie Erpelding slides safely into second base against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 15
Northern Iowa's senior Brooke Snider celebrates at second base after hitting an RBI double against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 16
Northern Iowa's junior Sammy Moss chases after a foul ball against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 17
Northern Iowa's sophomore Anna Wischnowski delivers a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 18
Northern Iowa's sophomore Kylee Sanders eyes the ball after taking a bad hop off the glove against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 19
Northern Iowa's freshman Alexis Pupillo takes off for first base after connecting with a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. Iowa 20
Northern Iowa's senior Brooke Snider swings at a pitch against Iowa on Wednesday at Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
