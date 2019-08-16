CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Chorale, the oldest established choral group in the Cedar Valley, will begin rehearsals for its 65th anniversary celebration on Monday.
Registration for new and returning members will take place on Monday, Aug. 26 and Sept. 9 at 6:15 p.m. at the rehearsal location, Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave.
The chorale will hold 11 rehearsals on Mondays at 7 p.m. and one Saturday dress rehearsal before the fall concert, set for 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Waterloo’s First Presbyterian Church.
Under the direction of Amy Kotsonis, the chorale will perform the Fauré “Requiem” with full orchestra. In addition they will reprise Nancy Hill Cobb’s “I Dream a World,” commissioned for the 65th anniversary season and a favorite at the chorale’s Unity Concert last April. An alumni choir will join the chorale to open the concert.
New singers are welcome and are encouraged to attend the first rehearsal without registering. Those considering becoming chorale members for the first time can attend two rehearsals before committing.
Auditions are not required — only a desire to master and perform choral music. Membership fee is $50. The cost of music is additional. For more information, go to www.met-chorale.com.
