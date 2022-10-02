Met briefs

Home-grown Jam planned Saturday

CEDAR FALLS — Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home-Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920’s to the 1970’s is played. A light lunch is served.

The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.

Program offered on youth mental health

WATERLOO — A free program about youth mental health will be presented from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.

Jennifer Shaw and Tasha Lowman will present the program. Both are mental health therapists with Cedar Circle Mental Health and Wellness and have more than a decade of working with children and adolescents.

NAMI Black Hawk County works to improve the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call (319) 830-6448.

Malcom mobile food pantry set

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s mobile food pantry in Malcom will be held at the Community Center Auditorium at 212 Main St., starting Oct. 17. Distribution will be the third Monday of each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s mobile food pantry program can be found in 14 communities in northeast Iowa, reaching an average of 115 families per month at each site. Mobile food pantries provide supplemental food assistance to rural communities across the 16 counties the food bank serves for people who may not have consistent access to nutritional food. More than 1.4 million meals are distributed to families, individuals, children and seniors per year.

To find a Mobile Food Pantry go online to neifb.org.