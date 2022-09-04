Met briefs

Garbage make-up days set

WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no curbside garbage collection on Monday.

Residents with Monday as their normal collection days should put their garbage containers out by 6 a,m. Tuesday for pickup.

No other days of the week will be affected by the Monday holiday for trash service. There is no yard waste curbside service this week.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

Lane closure on Cedar Heights Dr.

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Tuesday, Public Works crews will close two segments of southbound Cedar Heights Drive to perform patching.

The work is expected to take one week, and traffic operations will function under an alternating traffic pattern.

Fall prevention classes offered

WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention classes Sept. 20 through Nov. 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St.

Tai Chi offers a gentle exercise option that can help reduce the risk of falling by improving strength, balance, coordination and flexibility. The low-impact, relaxing form of exercise is ideal for older individuals.

Cost is a $4 suggested contribution per class for those age 60 and over. For participants under age 60, there will be a $4 charge per class. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register by calling Missy Anders at (319) 231-1623 or emailing manders@nei3a.org by Sept. 13.

Toddler Time to start Sept. 15

WATERLOO — Toddler time will be offered once a month from 11 a.m. to noon September to May at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., beginning Sept. 15.

Toddler Time is a chance for parents/guardians and their child to join Imaginarium staff for a themed story time and toddler-friendly activity. Themes are Dinosaurs, Sept. 15; Fall, Oct. 20; Family, Nov. 17; Friends, Dec. 15; New Year’s, Jan. 10; Space & Stars, Feb. 16; Weather, March 9; Pets, April 20; and Flowers, May 18.

Toddler Time is free for toddlers, $6 for adults/guardians. For further details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.

Grout to join in Museum Day Live

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will be accepting Museum Day Live tickets on Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s annual Museum Day, a national celebration.

Museum Day Live tickets are available for download at

Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket, printed or on a mobile device, will gain free entrance for two at participating venues. One ticket is permitted per email address.

For more information, visit www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday.