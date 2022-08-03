 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Met briefs

Home-Grown Jam has new time, date

CEDAR FALLS — Home-Grown Jam has a new time. The event will take place from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home-Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920s to the 1970s is played. A light lunch is served around 2:30 p.m.

The jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.

Donation upgrades Wapsie Valley security

FAIRBANK — Oran Mutual Telephone Company donated $50,000 to Wapsie Valley Community Schools to improve the security on each campus.

At all buildings, the donation covered upgrades to the video surveillance storage systems and the duress alarm system as well as installation of additional exterior and interior high definition cameras.

Along with those ijmprovements, the Junior/Senior High School will have the door access controls installed on the building’s remaining eight exterior doors.

The improvements will be in place for the 2022-23 school year.

