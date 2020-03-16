Met briefs

Bob Dorr to speak March 24
WATERLOO -- Musician and broadcaster Bob Dorr will discuss his 40-plus-year career at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. March 24.
Dorr has hosted the popular KUNI Public Radio program "Backtracks" for many years, sharing his knowledge of music and interviewing a wide range of entertainers from Muddy Waters and Elvin Bishop to John Sebastian (from the Lovin' Spoonful) and the Average White Band.
Dorr founded the Blue Band in 1981, which performed throughout the Midwest, and as owner and producer of Hot Fudge Music record label, he produced 20 titles for the band along with other musical groups. The band opened for B. B. King, Buddy Guy, Tower of Power, Leon Russell and Asleep at the Wheel, just to name a few.
The band was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association Hall of Fame. Dorr was inducted as a broadcaster in 2000. Dorr retired the Blue Band in 2018, but he still performs throughout Iowa.
Refreshments will be served.All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are welcome. Anyone interested in joining should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Honor Flight Variety Show postponed
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight Variety Show, scheduled for April 18, is being rescheduled to June 7 due to the coronavirus fears.
The show will be held at Electric Park Ballroom. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the meal at 4:30 p.m.
Candidate event canceled
WATERLOO – Due to the coronavirus pandemic scare, Republicans of Black Hawk County announce the cancellation of the Candidate Chalk Talk & Chili Supper on Thursday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
All prepaid event fees, whether through Eventbrite, by check or by cash will be refunded.
Knights host breakfast March 29
WATERLOO -- Knights of Columbus Council No. 11192 all-you-can-eat breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to noon March 29 in Scallon Hall at Queen of Peace Parish, 320 Mulberry St.
Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, chorizo and eggs, cinnamon rolls and beverage will be served. Cost is $7; children under 5 are free.
The public may attend. The site is handicapped accessible.
Ambulance service sets brunch
ACKLEY -- Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service will host a brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5. The event will take place at the AGWSR High School Commons.
A free will donation is requested.
Fish fry on Friday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4074 will host an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The event is at 2125 W. Lone Tree Road.
Along with fish, there will be coleslaw, cheesy hash brown potatoes, french fries and dessert served. Cost is $10 per person for adults; and children 10 and above; $5 for children under 10.