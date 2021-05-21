Met briefs

Water level low at Wyth Lake
WATERLOO — The water level at George Wyth Lake is extremely low, and officials at George Wyth State Park are recommending larger boats and pontoons not launch at the lake at this time.
Launching from the boat ramp is precarious and can damage trailers. Park Manager Lori Eberhard said the park is working with a contractor to add rock at the end of the boat ramp so trailers won’t drop off. Park staff is determining a more permanent fix that will take some months to install.
Wartburg students garner awards
WAVERLY— Several Wartburg College students were honored with leadership and service awards for their contributions to the Wartburg and Waverly communities.
Alex Buchheim and Jordan Flaherty received the Debbie E. Heida Award. Wartburg Nobility Award winners were Hidaly Hernandez, Alizah Qadri, Sailor Hinegardner and Rachel Green. Dell Association for Peace and Justice Peacemaker awards winners are Grace Greving and Hannah Dutcher. Emma Williams and Kellie Escovy received the Dell Award.
Rachel Ndjuluwa from Namibia was named outstanding international senior. Outstanding student organization was Entertainment ToKnight. Samantha Pfab, interim campus programming coordinator, received the outstanding adviser award for her work with Entertainment ToKnight.
Wartburg awards honorary doctorate
WAVERLY — Jack Salzwedel, a 1982 graduate of Wartburg College and chairman and chief executive officer of American Family Insurance, will receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree from Wartburg College on May 30, during the college’s commencement.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Zimmerman Field in Walston-Hoover Stadium and will be livestreamed at www.wartburg.edu/commencement.
Salzwedel served on the Wartburg Board of Regents from 2007 to 2016. The family established Wartburg’s Slife Institute for Social Work Consultation, Research and Training in 2012. In 2019, they offered a challenge gift in support of the Outdoor Athletic Facilities project; the college’s soccer venue is named Salzwedel Field in their honor. Sons Luke, Tyler and Sam all played soccer for the Wartburg Knights.
Button Club will meet in person
WATERLOO — Black Hawk Button Club will resume in-person meetings beginning at 1 p.m. May 26 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
No refreshments will be served. Masks and social distancing requirements are still in place at this time. For more information, call Anna at (319)415-7550.
Lincoln Highway festival in Tama
TAMA — The annual Lincoln Highway Bridge Festival is Saturday in Tama.
A pancake breakfast will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the fire station, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. There will be a barbecue contest, carnival, bag tournament and more. The STC Jazz Band performs at 12:30 p.m., and My Fellow Americans at 1:30 p.m.
Bremer Co. checks for seat belts
WAVERLY — The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the “Click it or Ticket” campaign from May 24 to June 6.
Memorial Day is considered the traditional beginning of summer, and summer brings more traffic. Many states, including Iowa, have seen an increase in violators speeding well past 100 mph and not wearing a seat belt.
This campaign hopes to remind drivers of the importance of seat belt use.
BHCGA awards gaming grants
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gaming Association issued nine awards to local organizations totaling $1,988,183.
The recipients were: The city of Cedar Falls, University of Northern Iowa, 24/7 Black Leadership, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Boys & Girls Club, One City United, city of Dunkerton, iJag, and the city of Evansdale.