Met briefs

Lincoln Highway festival in Tama

TAMA — The annual Lincoln Highway Bridge Festival is Saturday in Tama.

A pancake breakfast will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the fire station, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. There will be a barbecue contest, carnival, bag tournament and more. The STC Jazz Band performs at 12:30 p.m., and My Fellow Americans at 1:30 p.m.

Bremer Co. checks for seat belts

WAVERLY — The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the “Click it or Ticket” campaign from May 24 to June 6.

Memorial Day is considered the traditional beginning of summer, and summer brings more traffic. Many states, including Iowa, have seen an increase in violators speeding well past 100 mph and not wearing a seat belt.

This campaign hopes to remind drivers of the importance of seat belt use.

BHCGA awards gaming grants

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gaming Association issued nine awards to local organizations totaling $1,988,183.

The recipients were: The city of Cedar Falls, University of Northern Iowa, 24/7 Black Leadership, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Boys & Girls Club, One City United, city of Dunkerton, iJag, and the city of Evansdale.

