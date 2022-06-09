Met briefs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crime author to speak at library 

WATERLOO — Author Ed Epperly will be at the Waterloo Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday for a presentation on his new book, "Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Iowa Axe Murders of 1912."

The true crime book, which took more than five decades to write, explores Iowa's worst mass murder that took place in Villisca. On June 10, 1912, Josiah B. Moore, his wife, their four children and two overnight guests were bludgeoned to death in the Moore home.

Epperly's book includes firsthand accounts from key figures in the crime investigations and trials and includes more than 190 rare images. He is considered an authority on the murders.

Published by Fourth Wall Press of Moline, Ill., the nonfiction book is available at independent bookstores and Amazon.com.

